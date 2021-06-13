Advertisement

Camper fire closes down I-20 Westbound lanes temporarily

Camper fire on I-20 westbound
Camper fire on I-20 westbound(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews are working to put out a camper that’s on fire on I-20 Westbound near mile marker 9.

Aiken County dispatch confirms the call came in around 8:30 this evening that a camper was on fire on the side of the highway.

There are no injuries reported at this time. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on scene.

Check back for updates.

