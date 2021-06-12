Advertisement

Gov. Kemp, Attorney General ‘welcome DOJ taking an honest and fair look at our election law’

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr have issued a joint statement...
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr have issued a joint statement following the the U.S. Department of Justice’s announcement that it would review election integrity legislation in states across the country.
By Cristi McKee
Updated: 10 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr have issued a joint statement following the the U.S. Department of Justice’s announcement that it would review election integrity legislation in states across the country. This comes following the state’s implementation of new voting law.

Gov. Kemp signed the law at the end of March, and Saturday, said that this law “ensures Georgia elections are secure and accessible.” For this reason, the two “welcome” the Department of Justice review of it. Gov. Kemp and Attorney General Carr said that the bill “makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

Gov. Kemp and Attorney General Car’s statement can be read below:

We welcome the Department of Justice taking an honest and fair look at our election law that ensures Georgia elections are secure and accessible. It is time for someone in the Biden Administration to actually read the law, instead of relying on Stacey Abrams’ talking points. Time and time again, this administration has parroted false, inflammatory rhetoric about the Election Integrity Act to line the pockets of left-wing interest groups and ram their unconstitutional elections power-grab through Congress.

We are confident an unbiased review by the Department of Justice will ultimately arrive at the truth: Georgia’s election bill makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat. The ‘Stacey Says’ standard is dead wrong and does not hold up in court.

