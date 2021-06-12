Advertisement

Gov. Kemp, Attorney General Carr issues joint statement on DOJ’s review on election integrity

Georgia generic image
Georgia generic image(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr issued a joint statement in regards to the U.S. Department of Justice’s announcement that it would review election integrity legislation in states across the country.

“We welcome the Department of Justice taking an honest and fair look at our election law that ensures Georgia elections are secure and accessible. It is time for someone in the Biden Administration to actually read the law, instead of relying on Stacey Abrams’ talking points. Time and time again, this administration has parroted false, inflammatory rhetoric about the Election Integrity Act to line the pockets of left-wing interest groups and ram their unconstitutional elections power-grab through Congress.”

“We are confident an unbiased review by the Department of Justice will ultimately arrive at the truth: Georgia’s election bill makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat. The ‘Stacey Says’ standard is dead wrong and does not hold up in court.”

Read the full statement from the Department of Justice here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies say raid uncovers unlicensed dance club, underage drinking
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
Police tape.
Early morning shooting in Aiken leaves two injured; suspect sought

Latest News

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr have issued a joint statement...
Gov. Kemp, Attorney General ‘welcome DOJ taking an honest and fair look at our election law’
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Greenville next week as part of the Biden...
Vice President to visit SC next week in vaccine push
South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough got a grilling from state...
S.C. lawmakers give juvenile justice chief a vote of no confidence
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general