Embiid, 76ers beat Hawks 127-111 to take 2-1 lead in series

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Joel Embiid scored 27 points and the Philadelphia 76ers rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks and a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Embiid, playing with a cartilage tear in his right knee, added nine rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots. Tobias Harris had 22 points. The 76ers ended Atlanta’s streak of 13 home wins.

The 76ers took lead of 22 points and kept the advantage in double figures most of the second half. Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points. Game 4 is set for Monday.

