Early morning shooting in Aiken leaves two injured; suspect sought

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By William Rioux
Updated: 8 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to the area of Sommers Avenue and Alfred Street in reference to a shooting at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

Two victims who were shot had been already driven by personal vehicles to the local hospital.

One victim has since been released from the hospital and the other is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries. One victim was in his early 30s, and the other was in his early 40s.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Aiken Public Safety says information from the community is vital to solving this and any crime. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1000.

Check back for updates.

