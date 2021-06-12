Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started off your Saturday morning mild and sticky with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and dew point temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. A few locations saw some patchy fog development as well. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s by lunchtime with the chance for isolated showers and storms.

Scattered storms Saturday, isolated storms Sunday. (WRDW)

As we progress towards this afternoon showers and storms are expected to increase in coverage as a backdoor front moves through the region by Sunday morning. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threat with storms, but some storms could briefly produce strong winds.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed the CSRA under a marginal to slight risk for flash flooding this afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the west in the morning and turn out of the northeast this evening into tomorrow morning. Wind should stay between 5-10 mph.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed us under a marginal to slight risk for flash flooding this afternoon/evening. (WRDW)

Morning lows Sunday will be down in the upper 60s to low 70s. Most of the day Sunday should be dry for the CSRA with highs near 90. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Our pattern looks to turn drier and slightly hotter early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 90s with very low storm chances. Keep it here for updates.

Tracking elevated rain chances for the weekend. (WRDW)

