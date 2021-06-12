Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Scattered showers and storms this evening with lower rain chances for Sunday.
By Anthony Carpino
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon some of us saw strong to severe thunderstorms which knocked down trees and produced small hail. As we continue through this evening a few more storms will be possible but coverage will be shrinking and eventually drying out as we head into early Sunday morning. The Weather Prediction Center still has the CSRA under a marginal to slight risk for flash flooding through this evening, remember never walk or drive through standing or high water. Winds will be out turning out of the northeast this evening into tomorrow morning as a backdoor cold front slides into our area. Wind should stay between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be down in the upper 60s to low 70s. Most of the day Sunday should be dry for the CSRA with highs near 90. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Our pattern looks to turn drier and slightly hotter early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 90s with very low storm chances. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies say raid uncovers unlicensed dance club, underage drinking
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
Police tape.
Early morning shooting in Aiken leaves two injured; suspect sought

Latest News

A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
Woman dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
Showers & Storms
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Wet pattern sticks around Saturday afternoon, but some improvements are expected by Sunday.
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Scattered Pm T-Storms
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino