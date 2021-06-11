Advertisement

Crash causes traffic tie-up on eastbound I-20 near state line

Traffic is brought to a halt while a tow truck pulls a pickup off the side of eastbound I-20 just inside South Carolina.(WRDW)
Traffic is brought to a halt while a tow truck pulls a pickup off the side of eastbound I-20 just inside South Carolina.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car accident Friday afternoon on eastbound Interstate 20 caused a major slowdown.

The accident was reported around 2:20 p.m. just inside South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Minor injuries were reported, but traffic was backed up well info Georgia for some distance and authorities indicated it would take some time to get the vehicle towed from the area, which also is a construction zone.

At 4:40 p.m., eastbound traffic was brought to a halt while a tow truck pulled a pickup off the side of the road, but it was soon flowing again.

WATCH | here’s a look at the scene as a tow truck pulled a pickup off the side of the highway:

