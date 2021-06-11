Advertisement

Vice President to visit SC next week in vaccine push

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit the Palmetto State early next week as part of the Biden Administration’s push to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.

Harris will visit Greenville as part of the White House’s month-long “vaccination sprint,” White House spokesman Ike Hajinazarian confirmed.

Harris is set to visit Greenville on Monday, he said. She is also planning to visit Atlanta on Friday.

President Joe Biden set a goal of getting 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated by July 4.

But as of Thursday, only 53.4% of American adults are considered fully vaccinated, meaning they have gone two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 64% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For Americans 65 or older, 75.8% are considered fully vaccinated.

In South Carolina, those numbers are lower. The CDC says only 44.3% of South Carolina’s adults are fully vaccinated and 51.9% have received at least one dose.

Among South Carolina seniors, 73.6% are fully vaccinated.

