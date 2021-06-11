Advertisement

Use of Georgia Grown products increased in school lunches across the state

By Bobby Poitevint
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Grown was on the mind of State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black on Thursday.

Black said in just five years, at the end of 2020, they’ve increased the purchases of school nutritional products with Georgia Grown ties from $13 million to over $67 million annually.

He said this was part of an effort that started back in 2015.

Sweet treats that kids will actually like could also be coming to a lunchroom table near you.

Black was honored at the Watermelon Days ribbon cutting at the front entrance of the Cordele...
Black was honored at the Watermelon Days ribbon cutting at the front entrance of the Cordele State Farmers Market.(source: WALB)

“I can tell you, in our efforts to get recipes that our school nutrition folks are using now, there are watermelon slushes. There’s a nutritional watermelon slushy,” Black said Thursday.

He made the announcement as the Cordele City Commission and the Board of Commissioners of Crisp County both passed resolutions to proclaim June 10, 2021 as Commissioner Gary Black Day in Cordele and Crisp County.

Black was honored at the Watermelon Days ribbon cutting at the front entrance of the Cordele State Farmers Market.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
Ruts on the side of Highway 88 near Hephzibah on Friday afternoon were among the evidence of a...
2 people die after vehicle crash near Hephzibah
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies say raid uncovers unlicensed dance club, underage drinking
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Man killed in Orangeburg County while buying ATV he found on Facebook

Latest News

A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
New local hotline ‘Let’s Talk Augusta’ to help community with mental health
The Augusta Junior Players are getting ready to make their return to the stage. Tonight is...
Augusta Junior Players return to the stage with performance of Disney’s ‘Newsies’
New sounds and sights from the scene of a building collapse in downtown Edgefield. Local police...
Eyewitness of Edgefield building collapse helps save woman from crushed car