Use of Georgia Grown products increased in school lunches across the state

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Grown was on the mind of State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black on Thursday.

Black said in just five years, at the end of 2020, they’ve increased the purchases of school nutritional products with Georgia Grown ties from $13 million to over $67 million annually.

He said this was part of an effort that started back in 2015.

Sweet treats that kids will actually like could also be coming to a lunchroom table near you.

Black was honored at the Watermelon Days ribbon cutting at the front entrance of the Cordele State Farmers Market. (source: WALB)

“I can tell you, in our efforts to get recipes that our school nutrition folks are using now, there are watermelon slushes. There’s a nutritional watermelon slushy,” Black said Thursday.

He made the announcement as the Cordele City Commission and the Board of Commissioners of Crisp County both passed resolutions to proclaim June 10, 2021 as Commissioner Gary Black Day in Cordele and Crisp County.

