Advertisement

Two guests on cruise test positive for coronavirus

Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the two shared a room on the Celebrity Millennium.

The cruise line said they don’t have any symptoms and are currently in isolation.

The two tested positive during a required end-of-cruise test.

Earlier this week, the parent company of Celebrity Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean Group, tweeted the Millennium was the first ship to sail with guests from North America.

All passengers and crew were fully vaccinated prior to the trip, which set sail from Saint Maarten on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
Ruts on the side of Highway 88 near Hephzibah on Friday afternoon were among the evidence of a...
2 people die after vehicle crash near Hephzibah
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies say raid uncovers unlicensed dance club, underage drinking
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Man killed in Orangeburg County while buying ATV he found on Facebook

Latest News

A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
A commercial lobster diver who got caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of...
Diver says whale almost swallowed him
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis...
Florida bans ‘critical race theory’ from its classrooms
New local hotline ‘Let’s Talk Augusta’ to help community with mental health