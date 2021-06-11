Suspect to stay jailed in Augusta Waffle House killing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect charged in a fatal shooting at an Augusta Waffle House in March will remain jailed after having bond denied today.

Andrew Deon Gaines, 31, was arrested on April 5 for the murder of 32-year-old Nicklaus Wilson.

Prosecutors revealed the incident, which took place on March 22 at the Waffle House at 1629 Gordon Highway, was captured on a security camera outside the restaurant.

“It’s well identified who the shooter is,” prosecutors said at Friday’s hearing.

Gaines along with two other individuals, identified as the suspect’s friend and her boyfriend, were seen parking at the restaurant to pick up food around 2 a.m. While parked, Gaines is seen sitting in the backseat and his friend sits in the front passenger seat while the friend’s boyfriend walks into the Waffle House to check on the order.

During that time, a male subject is seen approaching the car. After a brief discussion, he walks away and approaches Wilson who then approaches the car.

Investigators say Wilson may have flashed a firearm at the Gaines while backing away from the car.

As the victim backed away, bullets can be seen flying out of the back seat of the car, striking Wilson who eventually fell to the ground.

Video surveillance then shows Gaines getting out of the car and taking the victim’s firearm. He then stands over the victim fires more shots “execution style,” the prosecution described.

After the shooting, Gaines stole a silver 2018 Kia Sportage and fled in it, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutors confirmed the car belonged to the suspects friend who ran out of the vehicle when shots were fired.

The vehicle was found later, but Gaines had remained at-large until April 5.

During that time, Gaines told authorities through phone calls that he would turn himself in, prosecutors said. However, the promise was never kept, and authorities eventually detained him in Columbia, S.C.

Gaines attorney argued that the suspect acted in self-defense and that they will be defending the case “aggressively” before a jury.

“Shots were fired first from Mr. Gaines,” the prosecution responded. “Even if he was in fear for his life, there is no reason for him to stand over Mr. Wilson and execute him.”

Presiding Judge Daniel J. Craig denied bond. Gaines continues to be held in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on charges of murder, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and felony theft by taking.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.