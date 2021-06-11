Advertisement

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting 2 weeks ago outside Thomson

Robert Lee Neal Sr.
Robert Lee Neal Sr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a May 27 fatal shooting near Thomson, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Robert Lee Neal Sr., 59, was arrested Thursday by the GBI and the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence, according to authorities.

He is currently in custody at the McDuffie County Jail, according to the GBI.

On May 27, the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from employees with the University Hospital in Thomson stating that Dennis Kitchens, 51, had been taken there with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Neal was identified as the person who took Kitchens to the hospital but had left by the time deputies arrived.

Deputies said they found Neal at the scene of the shooting, 1858 Hamilton Drive near Thomson.

MORE | Bond denied for suspect in Telfair Street double slaying

Kitchens was transported to Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta for treatment, but soon died.

The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance with the case.

Neal was identified as the suspect and arrested, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at 706-595-2040. Tips can also be submitted by calling 800-597-8477, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

