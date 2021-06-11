What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although the official results aren’t complete, some information has come in from the autopsy of the Washington County teacher whose body was found on the side of a road outside Sandersville .

The autopsy on Tina Smith Prince was conducted at Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Decatur on Wednesday.

GBI medical examiner officials have positively identified the remains as belong to Prince.

The official autopsy report is not complete, but the investigation continues to be very active and ongoing, Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and consideration for this is a very sensitive investigation,” the sheriff said in a statement. “Please continue to keep the Prince Family, the Washington County School District, and our entire community lifted in prayer in the days, weeks, and months ahead.”

From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams (WRDW)

Prince’s body was discovered on a rural road just outside Sandersville a week ago, and 31-year-old Aaron Adams is charged with concealing her death and two counts of lying to investigators. No one has been charged with murder.

Prince disappeared May 28 after stepping outside Puebla’s Restaurant to take a phone call during dinner with her family.

After days of hoping for Prince’s safe return, the news of her body possibly being found wasn’t the outcome family was praying for.

