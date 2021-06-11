Segura’s 2-run single in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves 4-3

(AP) - Jean Segura hit a two-run single high off the left-field fence in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3. Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to tie it and the Braves scored two runs off Jose Alvarado on a wild pitch and passed ball in the 10th.

But Alec Bohm’s RBI single off Chris Martin in the bottom half cut it to 3-2. Odubel Herrera followed with a double down the left-field line. Segura then hit a drive to deep left-center. He slowly jogged around first and watched Herrera dive headfirst across the plate for the winning run.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.