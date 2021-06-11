Advertisement

Man killed in Orangeburg County while buying ATV he found on Facebook

By Laurel Mallory
Updated: 20 hours ago
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old is charged with murder in the death of a man killed during a Facebook Marketplace transaction in rural Orangeburg County, officials said.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Saddle Ridge Road in Branchville.

The wife of the victim called 911 saying her husband was shot during an armed robbery as they were trying to buy an ATV.

Her husband, 34-year-old Alexander Presley, died at the scene.

She told deputies she and her husband took their two children to meet up with someone selling the four wheeler Wednesday afternoon.

When they got there, they met 17-year-old Edward Stokes, who also had a younger child with him, deputies said.

After Presley gave Stokes money for the ATV, they loaded it onto a trailer attached to the couple’s vehicle.

That’s when the victim’s wife told deputies she “had a feeling something bad was about to happen.”

She said Stokes attacked her husband, grabbed him by the back of the neck and shot him.

The woman told deputies Stokes then pointed the gun at her before getting into her and her husband’s SUV and driving away.

Deputies said the couple’s children did get out of the vehicle before the suspect and the younger male drove away in it.

Edward Stokes, 17, is charged with murder and armed robbery.
Edward Stokes, 17, is charged with murder and armed robbery.(OCSO)

Investigators found the stolen SUV about seven miles away on Classic Road, just off Bowman Branch Highway.

Around this time is when deputies said Presley died at the scene as first responders were trying to save his life.

As some law enforcement left to look for the suspects, others stayed with the woman, her husband and her children.

Several neighbors near where the stolen vehicle was dumped told deputies they saw the suspects walking in the area.

Around 3:30 p.m., deputies tracked down Stokes walking on Kilbourne Road, between the crime scene and where the SUV was left.

The SUV, trailer and four wheeler were recovered, officials said. Deputies said Presley had given stokes $4,600 in cash for the ATV, as well.

Stokes faces charges of murder and two counts of armed robbery. He is charged as an adult. WIS is working to obtain his mugshot.

The juvenile also faces charges but not as an adult, so his name will not be released.

