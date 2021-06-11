Saying goodbye to a Bruster’s Ice Cream in Evans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bittersweet moment today as Bruster’s Ice Cream in Evans is closing its door permanently.

There’s always that one ice cream shop that keeps you coming back wanting more. And in Augusta, Bruster’s is the staple that does just that.

President and owner Steve Foushee said the decision to close that location after 20 years of satisfaction was not an easy one.

“One of the most gratifying things for me has been the employees we’ve had over the 20 years.”

He says all it takes is one bite of their freshly made ice cream and you’re hooked, and he’s not lying.

The secret? Simple.

“Bruce owned the Dairy Farm. All of our product is proprietary cream that comes from that farm. That’s what makes the product so good and so consistent,” Foushee explained.

But there’s a bittersweet moment that’s rocking the community after Foushee says they’ve decided to close their Evans location permanently.

“The land values have gotten very, very high in the Evans area. I think appreciation for property values is up like 500 percent since we acquired the store. We can do everything that I can do in the Evans store with this concession truck,” he said.

And the good news?

“We’re going to stay the same. I intend on keeping this store and hopefully passing the store onto another owner one day, but I’m not ready to do that just yet I’m ready to continue for a few more years,” Foushee said.

To show their appreciation they’re offering free ice cream cones at their Evans location tonight from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. He says they will continue to operate their Augusta store and truck all under the same ownership and management.

KFC will be expanding its brand at the location now.

