Peaches and Cream Foundation plans meet-and-greet in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Peaches and Cream Foundation is holding a meet-and-greet, “It’s All About the Youth and Unity,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Helen Clark Memorial Park, 911 Peachtree St.

At 11:30 a.m.: Jefferson County Commissioner Johnny Davis, Jefferson County Commissioner Chairman Mitchell McGraw, state Sen. Max Burns, state Rep. Brian Prince and state Rep. Mack Jackson will speak on the importance of youth mentoring, getting youth involved, providing access to quality education, the importance of sound mental health, why rural areas are important, and overall preparation for the future for children.

It’s established by Ella Butcher, founder of Peaches and Cream Foundation, and Sachin Ganeshbabu, government liaison and internship dean.

The event will also honor first responders and essential workers.

