One missing teenager found; two others still being sought

From left: Zykeria Sharpe, Laylonie Pruitt and Alaysia Scott.
From left: Zykeria Sharpe, Laylonie Pruitt and Alaysia Scott.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local authorities have found one of three missing teenage girls they issued alerts about earlier this week.

On May 17, Laylonie Pruitt, 14, of Aiken, was reported as a runaway. The Aiken Department of Public Safety announced Friday that he had been found and returned to her guardian.

However, the other two girls remain missing.

Aiken

On May 13, Zykeria Sharpe, 16, of Aiken, was reported as a runaway after last being seen in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 of public service officer Eleanor Hunter at 803-642-7752.

Augusta

Separately, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’re still looking for a teenager who’s been missing for months. Alaysia Scott, 15, was last seen on March 8, at 3310 Old Louisville Road. She has been located at various hotels in Columbia County and Richmond County in the past. Anyone with information in her is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

