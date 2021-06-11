New local hotline ‘Let’s Talk Augusta’ to help community with mental health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of us probably know someone who struggles with mental health or maybe you battle it, yourself. Now there’s a new local hotline looking to help. To reach the hotline call 866-399-8938.

“We gotta talk. The best therapy for what has happened to us is being able to talk,” said Mattie Mitchell.

This past year has been difficult for Augusta’s Mattie Mitchell.

“It’s been really stressful. I just had a hard time,” she said.

Between the pandemic and her personal life, she needed an outlet.

“I had to run. I just couldn’t stay in the house like that,” she said.

After finding her stress reliever, she wanted to help others find theirs.

“I see a lot of people that’s depressed, and a lot of people don’t know where to go. I do know it takes time to heal, so I was thinking we should have a helpline,” she said.

Mitchell started the process of bringing a mental health hotline to Augusta three months ago.

“There were signs out for suicidal, but everybody is not suicidal. People just need somebody to talk to,” she said.

She got funding from Georgia State Representative Wayne Howard for signs and other ways of spreading awareness.

“Barbershops, beauty salons, I’m going all over Augusta, wherever I can with my signs. The main thing is to get the word out, let people know they don’t have to do this thing alone,” she said.

Mitchell says sometimes it’s easier to talk to a stranger about what you’re going through rather than family, friends, or counselors at work.

“I’m gonna tell you from experience, most people don’t wanna talk to therapist in the work place. With a sign like this anybody can pick up the number and call,” she said.

Mitchell says her biggest thing right now is raising awareness about the hotline.

