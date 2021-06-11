New head baseball coach hired for Strom Thurmond High

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County School District has hired Nate Horton as the new head baseball coach at Strom Thurmond High School.

For the past six seasons, Horton has been the head baseball coach at Saluda High School.

A native of Duncan and a former baseball player at Byrnes High School, Horton continued his academic and athletic career at Presbyterian College in Clinton. He has been at Saluda High for the past nine years and assistant athletic director for the past two.

Horton says that both he and his wife, Carolyne, are excited about this new opportunity.

Horton will succeed Mack Hite, who has been named athletic director of Emerald High School in Greenwood.

“Coach Hite has done a tremendous job of building a winning culture at Strom Thurmond, and I look forward to working hard to continue that tradition,” Horton says.” I am excited to begin working with our players and coaches in preparation for next season. Go Rebels!”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.