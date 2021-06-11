Johnson starts strong in home-state Palmetto Championship

(AP) - Dustin Johnson got off to a fast start Thursday at Congaree in his home-state Palmetto Championship, shooting a 6-under 65 that left him a shot behind leader Wes Roach.

Johnson, the world’s top-ranked player and a South Carolina native, hadn’t played since missing the cut the last time he teed it up in the Palmetto State at the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island last month.

The tournament replaced the RBC Canadian Open after it was called off for the second straight season because of COVID-19 concerns.

