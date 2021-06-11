Advertisement

I-TEAM: Fort Gordon Tenant Bill of Rights still incomplete

By Meredith Anderson
Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-Team has not stopped asking questions after we first broke the story about a brand new neighborhood planned for Fort Gordon.

We were told crews would break ground this summer on Pine Tree Terrace. You’re looking at exclusive plans for 76 new homes we first showed you in April.

Now the Garrison Commander confirms a delay thanks to pandemic pricing. Says construction prices have doubled since money was set aside so he says there were two options build fewer homes now or wait for prices to stabilize.

Colonel Shaw Pick says he voted to wait to get as many units as possible. That means crews might not start work to the end of the year or into 2022.

Our I-Team has also confirmed the companies in charge of military housing still haven’t completed the Tenant Bill of Rights. They had a June 1 deadline for the final three provisions, but they only finished two of them. They still haven’t managed to come up with a universal lease. Right now more than a dozen private companies handle housing at all of our military installations and they all had different leases.

Balfour Beatty told our I-Team it was like “Herding cats” to get everyone on the same page because laws are different in each state.

So far no word on when that could happen but we’ll keep an eye on it.

South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
