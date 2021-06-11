Advertisement

I-20 accident involving 18-wheeler causes fuel leak, slowed traffic in Aiken County

Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.(Hawaii News Now)
By Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is continuing to stand still in the Graniteville area of I-20 after an accident involving an 18-wheeler has caused a gas leak.

Authorities responded mile marker 9 on I-20 at 5:44 p.m. when an eastbound big rig reportedly bumped into the back of a vehicle which cause the car’s gas to spill along the roadway.

No injuries have been reported but traffic is still slowed in the area. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution in the area.

Check back with News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
Ruts on the side of Highway 88 near Hephzibah on Friday afternoon were among the evidence of a...
2 people die after vehicle crash near Hephzibah
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies say raid uncovers unlicensed dance club, underage drinking
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Man killed in Orangeburg County while buying ATV he found on Facebook

Latest News

A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
New local hotline ‘Let’s Talk Augusta’ to help community with mental health
The Augusta Junior Players are getting ready to make their return to the stage. Tonight is...
Augusta Junior Players return to the stage with performance of Disney’s ‘Newsies’
New sounds and sights from the scene of a building collapse in downtown Edgefield. Local police...
Eyewitness of Edgefield building collapse helps save woman from crushed car