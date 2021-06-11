First year for South Carolina Bass Slam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - National fishing and boating week comes to an end this weekend, but South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has something you can do all year long. This is the first year of the South Carolina Bass Slam challenge to help recruit more anglers and get current anglers out of the comfort zone.

Will Mundhenke, with South Carolina DNR Aquatic Education, says, “the big motivation behind it was to get anglers out of their comfort zone, to get them to explore new waters, and to see all the different resources our state has to offer from the piedmont, to the coast, to the mountains”.

The rules of the slam are simple and can be found here: SC Bass Slam Rules. The brief version of the rules is that you have to catch all the black bass species in South Carolina: largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, and bartram. You take two pictures of each fish, one from the side and one of you holding the fish, and then email those along with the date you caught the fish, location you caught the fish, fishing license number, and mailing address.

If you complete the slam and your pictures are verified then you get a personalized certificate, four slam stickers representing each fish, and a slam patch specific to the year.

Mundhenke added, “I encourage all South Carolina and Georgia anglers, it is open to resident and non resident anglers, to come out and enjoy South Carolinas resources safely and responsibly. Catch some fish, make some memories, and don’t be afraid of a challenge.

