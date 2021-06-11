Advertisement

Dustin Johnson awarded Order of the Palmetto, S.C.’s highest civilian honor

Irmo native is world’s top ranked golfer
South Carolina native Dustin Johnson received the Order of the Palmetto from Governor Henry...
South Carolina native Dustin Johnson received the Order of the Palmetto from Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday(South Carolina Governors Office)
By WTOC Staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Dustin Johnson, the world’s top ranked golfer and a South Carolina native, was awarded the Order of the Palmetto Thursday.

The award is the state’s highest civilian honor, and given to “citizens of South Carolina for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance,” according to the state website.

Governor Henry McMaster presented Johnson with the award following Johnson’s first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in Ridgeland Thursday, honoring the two-time major champion for “his demeanor, his competence, his excellence, and his performance, and the way he treats people.”

“For him to take that message and take it around the world everywhere he goes, everywhere he plays, everywhere they’re watching him,” Gov. McMaster said. “When they’re seeing Dustin Johnson, he’s reflecting the great state of South Carolina and its wonderful people.”

Johnson fired a bogey-free 65 (-6) in to tie for the clubhouse lead with former Clemson Tiger standout Doc Redman in Thursday’s first round.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
Ruts on the side of Highway 88 near Hephzibah on Friday afternoon were among the evidence of a...
2 people die after vehicle crash near Hephzibah
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies say raid uncovers unlicensed dance club, underage drinking
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Man killed in Orangeburg County while buying ATV he found on Facebook

Latest News

A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
New local hotline ‘Let’s Talk Augusta’ to help community with mental health
The Augusta Junior Players are getting ready to make their return to the stage. Tonight is...
Augusta Junior Players return to the stage with performance of Disney’s ‘Newsies’
New sounds and sights from the scene of a building collapse in downtown Edgefield. Local police...
Eyewitness of Edgefield building collapse helps save woman from crushed car