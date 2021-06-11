Dustin Johnson awarded Order of the Palmetto, S.C.’s highest civilian honor

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Dustin Johnson, the world’s top ranked golfer and a South Carolina native, was awarded the Order of the Palmetto Thursday.

The award is the state’s highest civilian honor, and given to “citizens of South Carolina for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance,” according to the state website.

Governor Henry McMaster presented Johnson with the award following Johnson’s first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in Ridgeland Thursday, honoring the two-time major champion for “his demeanor, his competence, his excellence, and his performance, and the way he treats people.”

“For him to take that message and take it around the world everywhere he goes, everywhere he plays, everywhere they’re watching him,” Gov. McMaster said. “When they’re seeing Dustin Johnson, he’s reflecting the great state of South Carolina and its wonderful people.”

World's top ranked golfer @DJohnsonPGA given the Order of the Palmetto, SC's highest civilian honor moments ago at Congaree.



Johnson fired a bogey-free 65 (-6) in to tie for the clubhouse lead with former Clemson Tiger standout Doc Redman in Thursday’s first round.

