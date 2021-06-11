Advertisement

Deputies say raid uncovers unlicensed dance club, underage drinking

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies raided a restaurant they suspected was serving alcohol to minors and operating as an unlicensed dance club.

The raid happened around 12:20 a.m. Friday the Southbound Smokehouse at 1855 Central Ave., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

In the undercover operation, investigators observed the tables being moved to open up a dance floor with a DJ playing music.

“The inside of the restaurant was extremely crowded with people standing or dancing, the lights were low and a disco ball was observed lighting the dance floor,” the agency said in a news release.

MORE | 31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring

Investigators saw no one inside sitting or eating any food.

Investigators advised the on-duty manager that he was operating a night club without a license and at that time people were asked to leave.

Investigators observed numerous minors inside the restaurant and asked patrons to show their IDs as they left, according to deputies.

Investigators identified 10 minors who consumed alcohol in the business and one with a fake ID, according to deputies.

Several more minors were identified but they were not drinking alcohol and they were released without any citations.

“Several stated they were allowed in by the manager, Sloan Baughman,” the agency said in the news release.

Baughman was cited for not having a dance hall license and furnishing alcohol to people under 21.

