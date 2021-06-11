Advertisement

Deputies responding to reported shooting at Gordon Highway gas station

By Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene at a Gordon Highway gas station for a reported shooting.

Details are limited at this time but authorities report they received a call at 5:46 p.m. for a report of shots fired at the JR’s Mart, located off Gordon Highway off Old Savannah Road.

Deputies are early into the investigation. Reports on injuries have not been released at this time.

Check back with News 12 for updates on this story.

