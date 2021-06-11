Advertisement

Bond denied for suspect in Telfair Street double slaying

By Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied Friday for the suspect in a quadruple shooting last month that left two women dead, including the suspect’s pregnant sister.

Suspect Tyler Prather, 21, appeared before a judge for his bond hearing.

Prather, 21, was arrested May 14 and charged in the shooting that day before at an apartment 201 E. Telfair St. that, in addition to killing his sister Tishaa Moulton and Latoya Oglesby, left his mother in critical condition and injured a bystander.

His mother is still in critical condition.

“We’re here today , yet again, for another case of senseless violence,” a state prosecutor said at Friday’s hearing. “This defendant destroyed two families, including his own. I can’t think of a clearer case for someone to remain in jail away from the rest of society so he can’t hurt anyone else with senseless violence.”

MORE | An uncomfortable but necessary conversation: Children witnessing violence

Prosecutors say early in the day before the shooting authorities responded to the apartment for a fight between two sets of women.

Shortly after the fight was broken up, video at the apartment showed Prather at the apartment with a 9 mm handgun. He was accompanied by an unknown suspect who was masked and dressed in all black during the shooting. Prather reportedly shot around 10 rounds while the unknown suspect shot multiple rounds from an AK-47 style rifle.

Prosecutors further stated that at least three children under the age of 9 were present during the shooting but were unharmed.

Prather at this time maintains his innocence, his lawyer said at the hearing.

His family, present at the hearing, contends he was wrongly arrested and is innocent.

Another man was arrested and briefly held on suspicion of being the second suspect was released after authorities said they learned he wasn’t involved.

READ LAW ENFORCEMENT DOCUMENTS ON THE CASE:

