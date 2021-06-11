Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning we’ll start with partly clear skies and temperatures in the low 70s. The first half of our day looks to be dry but a backdoor front will be approaching the region, bringing better ingredients to see scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. While the Storm Prediction Center doesn’t have us under any severe risk today, some afternoon storms will be on the stronger side. Heavy rain, wind, and lightning will be the main threat with these storms. Non-thunderstorm winds will be breezy out of the west-southwest between 10-15 mph.

Showers and storms will remain possible Saturday, mainly in the afternoon, as the backdoor front moves through the region by Sunday morning. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threat with storms. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the northwest in the morning and turn out of the northeast in the afternoon. Wind should stay between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances currently look highest before lunchtime on Sunday with slightly drier air moving in behind the front Sunday afternoon. Most of the day Sunday should be dry for the CSRA with highs near 90. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Our pattern looks to turn drier and slightly hotter early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 90s with only a few isolated storms popping up in the afternoon. We could see a summer cool down by Thursday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

