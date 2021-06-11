Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Advertisement

Daily Forecast

Scattered afternoon storms possible today, storms could last through this evening. Another round of afternoon storms possible for Saturday.
By Riley Hale
Jun. 11, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A surface trough over the region will be bringing better ingredients to see scattered showers and storms into this evening. Heavy rain, wind, and lightning will be the main threat with these storms. Most of the overnight should be dry with partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 70s.

Scattered storms Saturday, isolated storms Sunday.
Scattered storms Saturday, isolated storms Sunday.(WRDW)

Showers and storms will remain possible Saturday, mainly in the afternoon, as a backdoor front moves through the region by Sunday morning. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threat with storms, but some storms could briefly produce strong winds. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the northwest in the morning and turn out of the northeast in the afternoon. Wind should stay between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be down in the upper 60s to low 70s. Most of the day Sunday should be dry for the CSRA with highs near 90. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Our pattern looks to turn drier and slightly hotter early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 90s with very low storm chances. Keep it here for updates.

