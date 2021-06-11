CSRA-born woman dies just short of turning 113 years old

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A woman considered to be Indiana’s oldest resident, and who was born in the CSRA, has died at age 112.

Anna Garrett of Indianapolis died on May 27, two months short of her 113th birthday, according to Lavenia & Summers Funeral Home.

A funeral is planned for Saturday.

Garrett was born in 1908 in Sparta, Ga., and her family moved to Indianapolis when she was 14.

She and husband James Garrett had two daughters.

He died in 1993.

To celebrate her 112th birthday last year, cars rolled slowly past Garrett’s house, honking and yelling encouragement as she sat outdoors.

