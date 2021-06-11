2 people die after vehicle crash near Hephzibah

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people died after after a box truck and passenger vehicle were involved in a crash late Friday morning near Hephzibah.

The crash was reported at 11:21 a.m. at Bath-Edie Road at Highway 88 between Hephzibah and Blyth, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A Nissan Altima was struck on the passenger side by a commercial box truck, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

The occupants of the car had to be extricated.

The passenger, Michael Crawford, 40, both of the 2300 block of Mims Road, died at the scene.

The driver, Nancy Marshall, 72, of the 2300 block of Mims Road, was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Both died from blunt-force trauma, Bowen said.

The intersection was closed for a time but had reopened by 2:30 p.m.

While traffic was flowing, there was still evidence at the scene that there had been a serious crash at the location near the Jefferson Energy Cooperative office.

Ruts were evident on the side of the road. Flags and spray paint seemed to mark the path of the crash.

The intersection has historically been a busy one. A longtime local resident said it gets a lot of traffic from drivers off Deans Bridge Road and has been a problem area for crashes for years.

