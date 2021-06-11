Batesburg-Leesville man charged in gang-related shooting that killed child

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a Batesburg-Leesville man accused of firing shots during a gang-related shooting that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl and wounded another girl.

Quayshaun Xzander Clark, 29, is charged with murder, attempted murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on evidence collected at the scene and information detectives gathered during interviews, Clark fired a high-caliber gun, known as a Draco, multiple times into a home on Madera Road the night of June 9,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Multiple witnesses told us Clark had a Draco during the shooting.”

Clark can also be seen in a social media video at the scene prior to the shooting, Koon said.

Deputies arrested Clark Friday afternoon after community tips led them to a home in Gilbert.

Investigation into the shooting continues, Koon said. Anyone with any information on the case are encouraged to come forward and share the tips they have with Crime Stoppers of Midlands, Inc.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.