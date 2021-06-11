Advertisement

Waynesboro robber’s hoodie has logo, phone number of competing store

If you recognize this robber, Waynesboro police want to hear from you.
If you recognize this robber, Waynesboro police want to hear from you.
Updated: 16 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police are looking for clues after an armed man robbed a gas station early Friday in Waynesboro while wearing clothing bearing the name and number of a competing convenience store.

It happened at 3:25 a.m. at the Sunoco at 740 E. Seventh St., when a man brandished a semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash.

The robber fled the scene on foot running toward East Seventh Street, Waynesboro police said.

He was described as a light-skinned Black male with a slender build with a dark mole on the upper side portion of his nose, possible black facial hair.

He wore a dark hoodie with “A&A Minit Mart” in white lettering printed on the back, with a phone number. That’s a competing convenience store in Waynesboro.

He also wore blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police released surveillance photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call 706-554-8029. Callers may remain anonymous.

