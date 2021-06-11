Waynesboro robber’s hoodie has logo, phone number of competing store

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police are looking for clues after an armed man robbed a gas station early Friday in Waynesboro while wearing clothing bearing the name and number of a competing convenience store.

It happened at 3:25 a.m. at the Sunoco at 740 E. Seventh St., when a man brandished a semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash.

The robber fled the scene on foot running toward East Seventh Street, Waynesboro police said.

He was described as a light-skinned Black male with a slender build with a dark mole on the upper side portion of his nose, possible black facial hair.

He wore a dark hoodie with “A&A Minit Mart” in white lettering printed on the back, with a phone number. That’s a competing convenience store in Waynesboro.

He also wore blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police released surveillance photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call 706-554-8029. Callers may remain anonymous.

