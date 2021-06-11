26-year-old man accused in Wilkes County shooting

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting this week that injured one person.

At about 3:33 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6665 Lincolnton Road after authorities got a report of a female with a gunshot wound.

Deputies found Uniqua Kierra Freeman in the front yard of the home with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was taken to Wills Memorial Hospital in Washington for treatment and then to Augusta University Medical Center, where she remained Friday.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

During the investigation, Quentario Demarkeuntorie Laguines, 26, was identified as the suspect.

He was booked into Wilkes County jail, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 706-678-2224. Tips can also be submitted by calling 800-597-8477, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

