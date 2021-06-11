Advertisement

26-year-old man accused in Wilkes County shooting

By Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting this week that injured one person.

At about 3:33 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6665 Lincolnton Road after authorities got a report of a female with a gunshot wound.

Deputies found Uniqua Kierra Freeman in the front yard of the home with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was taken to Wills Memorial Hospital in Washington for treatment and then to Augusta University Medical Center, where she remained Friday.

MORE | Suspect arrested in fatal shooting 2 weeks ago outside Thomson

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

During the investigation, Quentario Demarkeuntorie Laguines, 26, was identified as the suspect.

He was booked into Wilkes County jail, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 706-678-2224. Tips can also be submitted by calling 800-597-8477, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
Ruts on the side of Highway 88 near Hephzibah on Friday afternoon were among the evidence of a...
2 people die after vehicle crash near Hephzibah
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies say raid uncovers unlicensed dance club, underage drinking
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Man killed in Orangeburg County while buying ATV he found on Facebook

Latest News

A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
New local hotline ‘Let’s Talk Augusta’ to help community with mental health
The Augusta Junior Players are getting ready to make their return to the stage. Tonight is...
Augusta Junior Players return to the stage with performance of Disney’s ‘Newsies’
New sounds and sights from the scene of a building collapse in downtown Edgefield. Local police...
Eyewitness of Edgefield building collapse helps save woman from crushed car