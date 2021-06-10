Advertisement

Ga. senior drivers now able to renew driver’s license online

By Staff
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services is now offering Georgians who are 64 and older the option to renew their non-commercial driver’s license online.

While mail-in and fax options have been available since August 2020, this new online service gives this important group another choice when conducting their licensing business.

DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said: “DDS continues working to ensure efficient, safe and customer friendly options within the law. Many experienced drivers are tech savvy and will appreciate having this online renewal service at their fingertips.”

MORE | Fatal crashes continue to rise across Georgia, stats show

Georgia Law O.C.G.A. § 40-5-33(4)(c)(1) requires that customers 64 years of age and older take and pass a Vision Exam prior to receiving or renewing a driver’s license. A rule change approved shortly after the pandemic allows these customers to remotely submit their vision exam results that have been completed by a licensed optometrist, ophthalmologist or eye doctor. DDS continues to offer the eye exam at all Customer Service Centers, but those that do not choose to visit in person may upload one of the following documents to their Online Services account to initiate the renewal process:

  • Vision Report Form from DDS (DDS-MR-274) found on the DDS website
  • Vision exam dated within the last two years. The exam must include the Visual Acuity Degrees, Horizontal Perception Degrees, or Monocular Field of Vision to be accepted.
  • After applying online, customers will receive a decision by email. Those approved for online renewal are able to print a temporary license and can expect the permanent card to be delivered in approximately 30 days.

For complete information, visit The Georgia Department of Drivers Services.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
Ruts on the side of Highway 88 near Hephzibah on Friday afternoon were among the evidence of a...
2 people die after vehicle crash near Hephzibah
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies say raid uncovers unlicensed dance club, underage drinking
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Man killed in Orangeburg County while buying ATV he found on Facebook

Latest News

A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
New local hotline ‘Let’s Talk Augusta’ to help community with mental health
The Augusta Junior Players are getting ready to make their return to the stage. Tonight is...
Augusta Junior Players return to the stage with performance of Disney’s ‘Newsies’
New sounds and sights from the scene of a building collapse in downtown Edgefield. Local police...
Eyewitness of Edgefield building collapse helps save woman from crushed car