New details emerge after Edgefield building collapse crushes car with woman inside

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details after a building collapses in downtown Edgefield crushing a woman inside her car. The building collapsed Tuesday afternoon. Today we talked to people in town who say the building’s been a problem for years.

Today we talked to Donna Cienega, the woman trapped inside the car. She says she’s not ready to sit down and talk about it just yet. She’s actually still in a lot of pain making it hard for her to talk in the first place. What she did say is she is not happy with the owner of the building that collapsed.

Cienega says she got in her car and seconds later before she could even get her key in the ignition she heard a thundering noise. The building was collapsing on top of her.

Bricks hit her head. Glass covered her body. People came to help quickly and they rushed her to the hospital. And just hours later after going through all that she was released. She says she’s very fortunate to be alive and she knows someone was watching over her.

Think about it if she got to her car just 20 seconds later all that debris could’ve been falling on her out in the open. Her injuries include a fractured rib, her inside chest area is bruised, and her entire body hurts. She says she’s never been in so much pain.

As for the building itself, demolition crews have been out there today clearing the debris.

We talked with people around the community today many of them say this building has been a problem for years. It’s been condemned for at least a decade.

We reached out to the building’s owner Everette Keesley and he declined to comment. Cienega says he hasn’t called her yet but she’d like to talk to him. She just hopes he does what’s right.

The city and code enforcement say a citation won’t be available until Monday. We’ll keep you posted on when that happens.

