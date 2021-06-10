Advertisement

Local scholarship program for graduating seniors: ‘Don’t give up on your dreams, just go do it’

By Zayna Haliburton
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local businessman is helping others through his new foundation. Christopher Hudson is raising money for scholarships to give to graduating seniors who need a little extra help going to college.

At 46 years old Christopher Hudson now owns a law group but he says it took a lot of hard work to get to this point.

“I worked fulltime through college and worked in law school to put myself through. I group up in a family where I lost my father at a young age so there was a time where we were fairly poor,” said Hudson.

Last year he created the Chris Hudson Foundation to help underprivileged high school seniors get through college. Something he says he had to search for.

“I had help along the way myself with similar organizations, but I am the type of person that this community has been awesome to me and I want to pay it forward,” he said.

With support from the community the foundation was able to host a big golf tournament last year at West Lake Country Club to raise money for scholarships. Hudson says every bit can help a college freshman.

“That can buy their books for the year, or just give them a head start on a couple months rent for their dorm room,” he said.

His ultimate goal is to see these students succeed.

“I want them to embrace their dreams and go do what they want to do and do well in life, and also give back themselves,” he said.

Hudson faced challenges along the way but wants students to know anything is possible.

“Work hard, work hard, don’t give up on your goals, don’t give up on your dreams, just go do it,” he said.

Five $2,500 scholarships will be given out to high school seniors in Richmond, Columbia, and Burke counties. There are certain requirements students have to meet to apply.

The Chris Hudson Foundation gifts $2,500 scholarship awards to high school seniors who have:

  • Resident of Columbia, Richmond, or Burke County
  • GPA of 2.5 or Greater
  • Family Income below Federal Poverty Guidelines
  • OR Proof of Federal Assistance
  • OR Proof of other circumstances resulting in financial need (e.g., single parent household)

To apply, visit Chris Hudson Foundation Scholarship Application. The deadline to apply is coming up this Tuesday, June 15th. Winners will be announced July 15.

MORE: | Kemp, McMaster each launch a career training push at tech colleges

