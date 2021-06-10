Advertisement

Dunkin’ of Georgia raises thousands for Special Olympics

By WALB News Team
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dunkin’ of Georgia and the Law Enforcement Torch Run recently presented a check of $114, 932 to Special Olympics Georgia.

This past Friday, law enforcement and volunteers helped celebrate National Donut Day by collecting donations at Dunkin’ locations across the state to support Special Olympics Georgia’s mission to help athletes realize their dreams of training and competing in athletic competitions year-round.

For the last six years, Dunkin’ guests have helped raise over $526,000 in donations to help improve the lives of children and adults in the Special Olympics here in the Peach State.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
Ruts on the side of Highway 88 near Hephzibah on Friday afternoon were among the evidence of a...
2 people die after vehicle crash near Hephzibah
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies say raid uncovers unlicensed dance club, underage drinking
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Man killed in Orangeburg County while buying ATV he found on Facebook

Latest News

A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
New local hotline ‘Let’s Talk Augusta’ to help community with mental health
The Augusta Junior Players are getting ready to make their return to the stage. Tonight is...
Augusta Junior Players return to the stage with performance of Disney’s ‘Newsies’
New sounds and sights from the scene of a building collapse in downtown Edgefield. Local police...
Eyewitness of Edgefield building collapse helps save woman from crushed car