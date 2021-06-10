North Augusta leaders on track to extend Riverside Village noise ordinance

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It could get a lot louder a little later in Riverside Village. The city is on track to extend the village’s ordinance from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The current noise ordinance has been in place since 1956. As you can see, Riverside Village has changed a lot since then, and Mayor Briton Williams says it’s time for the noise ordnance to change too.

“It is a live, work, and play,” said Mayor Briton Williams.

As more people come to live and work in Riverside Village, Mayor Briton Williams wants to make sure the people have a little more time to play.

“We knew that Riverside Village abiding by something that’s from 1956 just doesn’t make sense,” said Mayor Williams.

Council unanimously approved the first reading of a new ordinance this week. It allows bars and restaurants to continue playing music an hour later on Fridays and Saturdays. It also exempts the GreenJackets from any noise ordnance. And it allows the city administrator to make exceptions for special events without having to go through council.

“I think that is fantastic. When the sun is going down and the lights are turning on and it gets dark, like along the river, that’s my favorite time and my favorite place,” said Adam Telles, a downtown goer.

Williams says not only will this help current businesses, it will also make Riverside Village more attractive to new businesses.

“A big part of what we’ve got to do is we’ve gotta get Riverside Village completed. I see it as a mechanism to help us bring new restaurants to that area,” said Mayor Williams.

A lot has changed since 1956, and Williams hopes this change will mean much more is coming.

“For what we’re trying to accomplish in that community, in that area, it just doesn’t make sense in this day and age on a Friday/Saturday night,” he said.

The ordnance still has to pass a second reading on June 21, but Williams says he’s confident council will send it through. He says this is something they’ll hopefully be able to do across the city, but that’ll take some time to figure out.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.