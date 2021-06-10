Barnwell man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

BEECH ISAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Barnwell man is facing charges in Aiken County of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old.

Cameron Worlds, 31, was charged Wednesday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt-victim under 16 years of age second degree and criminal sexual conduct with a minor third-degree commit/attempt lewd act (victim under 16 years of age), according to arrest records.

An incident report states the victim confided in an adult that the Worlds sexually assaulted her in August 2020 at a residence in Beech Island.

The victim told authorities the suspect threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Worlds was charged and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

