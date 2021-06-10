Advertisement

Barnwell man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

Cameron Worlds
Cameron Worlds(ACSO)
By Staff
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH ISAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Barnwell man is facing charges in Aiken County of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old.

Cameron Worlds, 31, was charged Wednesday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt-victim under 16 years of age second degree and criminal sexual conduct with a minor third-degree commit/attempt lewd act (victim under 16 years of age), according to arrest records.

An incident report states the victim confided in an adult that the Worlds sexually assaulted her in August 2020 at a residence in Beech Island.

MORE | Bond denied for suspect charged with murdering missing Aiken County man

The victim told authorities the suspect threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Worlds was charged and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
Ruts on the side of Highway 88 near Hephzibah on Friday afternoon were among the evidence of a...
2 people die after vehicle crash near Hephzibah
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies say raid uncovers unlicensed dance club, underage drinking
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Man killed in Orangeburg County while buying ATV he found on Facebook

Latest News

A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
New local hotline ‘Let’s Talk Augusta’ to help community with mental health
The Augusta Junior Players are getting ready to make their return to the stage. Tonight is...
Augusta Junior Players return to the stage with performance of Disney’s ‘Newsies’
New sounds and sights from the scene of a building collapse in downtown Edgefield. Local police...
Eyewitness of Edgefield building collapse helps save woman from crushed car