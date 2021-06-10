Advertisement

For 4th straight week, SC sets new record low in unemployment claims

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials say they received the lowest number of weekly initial unemployment claims during the week that ended Saturday since the pandemic began.

That marks the fourth week in a row that the state recorded a new low in first-time claims since mid-March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In the week ending Saturday, the state received 1,887 initial claims for unemployment, 85 claims fewer than the week before.

The previous week’s 1,972 claims marked the first time since the pandemic began that the total dropped below 2,000.

Spartanburg County reported the most new claims at 130. Allendale County was the only county in the state to report no claims.

Among Lowcountry counties, Berkeley County had the most at 75, followed by Charleston County’s 27 and Dorchester County’s 19.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $51.6 million in federal and state unemployment benefits.

Since the pandemic began, the state paid out more than $6.3 billion in benefits.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the suspects in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office bust of a drug ring.
31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring
Ruts on the side of Highway 88 near Hephzibah on Friday afternoon were among the evidence of a...
2 people die after vehicle crash near Hephzibah
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies say raid uncovers unlicensed dance club, underage drinking
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Man killed in Orangeburg County while buying ATV he found on Facebook

Latest News

A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
A night you look forward to walking across the stage and receiving your diploma. South Aiken...
South Aiken graduate denied diploma over flag
New local hotline ‘Let’s Talk Augusta’ to help community with mental health
The Augusta Junior Players are getting ready to make their return to the stage. Tonight is...
Augusta Junior Players return to the stage with performance of Disney’s ‘Newsies’
New sounds and sights from the scene of a building collapse in downtown Edgefield. Local police...
Eyewitness of Edgefield building collapse helps save woman from crushed car