31 suspects arrested in yearlong investigation of local drug ring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said raids on 20 locations ended with 31 arrests in connection with a local drug ring that’s been under investigation for a year.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office named Larry Wright as the head of the drug organization targeted in the undercover investigation.

Authorities seized 24 guns, served search warrants at 20 sites and arrested 31 people. Two people are still at large.

The investigation was a continuation of Sheriff Richard Roundtree’s “commitment to the disruption and dismantling of dangerous drug trafficking organizations in our community while also targeting those that support and enable these criminal drug trafficking enterprises,” the agency said in a statement.

Still wanted are:

Shamar Savage, 31, of Augusta, on charges of possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Darrel Willingham, 33, of Augusta, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Arrested were:

Nelson Roberson, 48, of Augusta, on suspicion of possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana.

Xavier Harris, 34, of Augusta, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin West, 41, on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of oxycodone.

Patrick Howard, 35, of Augusta, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Michael Mathis, 43, of Augusta, on a charge of possession of cocaine.

Cory Bailey, 38, of Augusta, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

John Hudson, 39, of Augusta, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Tyrek Johnson, 20, of Augusta, on a charge of possessing handguns license requirements.

Devon Joe, 30, of Augusta, on charges of possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Travis Buchanan, 32, of Augusta, on charges of possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Charles Kellam, 29, of Augusta, on charges of possession of cocaine and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Daniel Broome, 32, of Augusta, on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of xanax, fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving.

Michael Henderson, 30 years, of Augusta, on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Lakeata Sinkfield, 33, of Augusta, on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine.

Larry Wright, 31, of Augusta, on charges of possession of oxycodone, forgery in the first degree and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

James Terrill McFadden, 34, of Augusta, on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone and possession of methamphetamine.

James McFadden, 68, of Augusta, on charges of possession of heroin, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Edward Rockuemore, 47, of Augusta, on a charge of convicted felon with a firearm.

James Kelly, 52, of Augusta, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.

Courtney Kelly, 47, of Augusta, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.

Videz Graham, 28, of Augusta, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dartacia Rockuemore, 47, of Augusta, on charges of giving a false name and dob to a law enforcement officer and forgery in the first degree.

Rodney Price, 32, of Hephzibah, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Don Smith, 29, of Hephzibah, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Brian French, 37, of Hephzibah, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Ebony Wilson, 27, of Augusta, on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.

Derick Grant, 34, of Augusta, on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Jimmy McFadden, 17 years of age of Augusta, on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm under the age of 18.

Derrick Long, 30, of Augusta, on charges of possession of schedule 1 with intent to distribute, possession of amphetamine with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.