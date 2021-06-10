Cleanup takes hours after truck wreck dumps load of chickens in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big-rig rolled over Thursday morning on an Interstate 20 exit ramp at Bobby Jones Expressway, dumping chickens all over an overpass.

The accident was reported around 7:40 a.m., according to Richmond County dispatchers.

The truck’s spilled cargo of chickens could be seen all over the westbound exit ramp overpass after the crash.

Most of the birds were still alive.

Traffic was redirected, and officers at the scene said it would take hours to clean up the mess.

It wasn’t until just after 3:30 p.m. that authorities announced the ramp had been cleared and was open to traffic.

