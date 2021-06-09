Advertisement

Pride festival returns to the Augusta Commons for 2021

By Briana Collier
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The month of June means a month dedicated to LGBTQ+ awareness. It means a month dedicated to fighting for equality for people who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer, and transgender.

And with that, Augusta Pride will be the very first festival at Augusta Commons since the pandemic hit.

“50 years ago, we wouldn’t be able to be as visible as we are today,” Augusta Pride President James Mintz said. “50 years ago, you could be arrested for just dancing with someone of the same sex, holding hands, wearing the wrong clothes, and just trying to be yourself.”

And it’s a fight that started years ago, that still exists to this day, which is why Mintz says festivals like Augusta Pride are needed to show the pivotal turning point in the fight for equal rights.

“Last year, the Supreme Court said that you couldn’t discriminate if you are gay or any part of the LGBTQ community. There are many people here in Augusta and the state of Georgia that don’t necessarily know that, and know that Georgia doesn’t have its own statewide protections,” Mintz explained.

Though he says much progress has been made, there is still much more work to be done.

“Everyone has their own journey. Not everyone has the means to easily come out or find healthcare support sometimes,” Mintz said.

He says Augusta needs to show that the LGBTQ community and visible and important to the community.

“When we have our little banner in front of one of our tents, we let people sign messages and many of them are saying, ‘I’m going to come out to my parents the next day’ or ‘I just want to show my love to my partner, my boyfriend, girlfriend’; whoever,” Mintz said.

In 2019, nearly 14,000 people came out for the 10th anniversary of the Augusta Pride Festival, bringing in nearly $1.3 million in economic impact.

Mintz says they are expecting a big turnout to make up for two years of missed festivals and events.

They will also have free HIV testing and COVID-19 vaccinations. Nearly 60 vendors will be on-hand offering health information and foster care information.

Everything all starts with Beats on Broad on June 25, with this year’s color blue.

This year’s headliners are “One-Up duo” from the hit NBC show The Voice.

