Summer school is in session, so here are meal programs for CSRA districts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is out for some students, but for those who’ll be attending summer classes, here are some places you can get summer meals.

YMCA Blessing Bags

The YMCA will continue to help families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing Blessing Bags every week. Blessing Bags are available for pick-up on Tuesdays at area YMCA branches or on Saturdays at YMCA Team Headquarters. Each bag contains shelf-stable groceries for 7 days of meals (7 breakfasts, 7 lunches and 7 snacks). We will provide one bag per child.

Blessing bags are available in Aiken, Augusta South, Barnwell, Burke County, North Augusta, North Jefferson, Steiner Branch, Thomson, and Wilson locations.

Can’t make our pick-up days? Call your local Y branch and they will schedule a pick-up that works for you. They have mobile feeding sites available on weekends if your community is in need. Contact them at 706-922-9622. For more information visit: YMCA Food Program Blessing Bags.

All Columbia County School District students eat free through June 2021. Curbside meal pickup starts today, June 1, and will continue through July 8. It will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m at the following locations:

North Harlem Elementary

Grovetown Elementary

Lakeside High

Evans High

A second pick-up location for Columbia County meals will be at Lakeside Middle School. This location will be open only from June 1 through June 24 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can pick up meals between 12 p.m. (noon) and 1 p.m.

Burke County Public Schools also started its summer meal program. Starting June 1, you can pick up meals in your nearby neighborhoods through July 22. School buses will be traveling throughout the county on Tuesdays and Thursdays with weekly meal boxes. You can go to the district website for the locations.

In Edgefield County schools, the summer meal program will continue through June 2021. These meals are free for all children age 18 and younger.

If your child does not attend school or is remote learning, you can pick up meals every Wednesday. Five breakfast meals and five lunch meals will be available between 10:00 a.m. and 1 p.m. for each student.

You must preorder the meals using a form online.

Reimbursable meals will be served at school for in-person students.

Right now, Aiken County Public Schools only offer meals through their summer learning program. If your student is enrolled in summer school, they should receive meals every day of learning.

The school district told News 12 there could be a possibility the program would expand to more children.

Emanuel County School Nutrition will be providing free breakfast and lunch meals every Tuesday during the month of June to children age 18 and under. Meals will be delivered at the times and locations can be found if you click here.

Each delivery will consist of seven breakfast and seven lunch meals.

Some school districts are participating in the USDA Summer meal program. You can always check out the USDA website to find a summer meal site near you.

No Kid Hungry also runs a free texting service that helps families find meals in their neighborhoods. Parents can text the word “FOOD” to 877-877 to see all the nearby options. (The service is also available in Spanish by texting the word “COMIDA” instead.)

Washington Co. will distribute summer meals through June 30 at Ridge Road Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday.

Meals must be reserved in advance by 10:30 a.m. the day prior to pick-up. Meals served on Monday must be reserved on the Thursday before. You can fill out this Google form to reserve meals.

We will continue to follow and update this story as find more meal programs.

