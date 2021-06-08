Richmond County deputy involved in three vehicle accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County Deputy was involved in a three vehicle accident which occurred at the intersection of Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue.

The accident occurred Monday, June 7th around 8:00 p.m.

The deputy is being transported to Augusta University E.R. by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

This accident is under investigation and there is no further information available for release at this time.

