Republican lawmakers speak out against Biden’s families and job plan: ‘Frankly a very liberal wish list’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Congressmen Rick Allen and Jody Hice are speaking out against the President’s families and jobs plan tonight in Augusta. The White House says the $3 trillion plans are meant to create job growth and boost the economy. But Republican lawmakers are worried about the consequences and the cost.

It all comes down to money, how to make it, and more importantly how to spend it.

“This bill, all these trillions of dollars, it spends money frankly a very liberal wish list,” said Tim Phillips, President of Americans for Prosperity.

The organization American’s for Prosperity says it’s not the time to be writing big checks.

“When these prices keep going up, which is what’s gonna happen if they keep doing all this government spending and taxing it hurts folks who really can’t afford it,” he said.

But Democrats across the aisle claim it’s the best way to lift the country out of an economic crisis.

“What we find is many times the federal government has to kind of put people back on their feet. Or help them reacclimate,” said Senator Harold Jones II, Georgia State Senate.

The bills will be paid for by tax hikes to people making more than $453,000 a year, and it increases in corporate tax. Opponents worry smaller local corporations will suffer.

“They’re just beginning to see a glimmer of hope, and here he comes with this bill that’s going to tax them so much more as they are trying to reestablish their own business,” said Congressman Jody Hice, United States Representative.

Meanwhile, Democrats say the potential boost to the economy will offset the tax increases.

“‘They’re going to lay everybody off.’ But you don’t see that happening. You didn’t see that happening after the Great Depression, you do not see that happening after our last great recession,” said Senator Harold Jones II. “And what you’ll find here, is actually persons are going to be put to work.”

The question still remains of the best way to get the American economy back to where it was. Democrats say this is the best way to bring home the bacon. But for Republicans, it’s too much fluff and a whole lot of pork.

Commissioner Jordan Johnson tells us he will be planning an event to promote the two spending plans which still need to pass in Congress. Meanwhile, the American’s for Prosperity will be heading to Valdosta and Atlanta this week urging lawmakers to vote against it.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.