North Augusta city leaders pass noise ordinance for Riverside Village

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Make some noise if you live in Riverside Village! The City of North Augusta City Council unanimously passed an amended version of the noise ordinance tonight.

For the City of North Augusta, intense noise is prohibited after 10:30 p.m. now this has been pushed back until 11:30 p.m. to allow restaurants and businesses near Riverside Village to operate and allow the Augusta GreenJackets flexibility with ongoing games.

The ordinance originally changed the noise ordinance, specifically for Riverside Village, from 10:30 p.m. to midnight with Green Jackets baseball games being exempt. Council members voted on an amended version of that ordinance. The ordinance also allows the North Augusta City Administrator to approve special events in the Riverside Village area outside of baseball games without having to come before city council.

Changes to the noise ordinance for the rest of the city of North Augusta is expected to be accomplished in a phased approach. A timeline for that wasn’t discussed at the meeting.

